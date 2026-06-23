BNP MP calls upon Modi government to rein in Suvendu Adhikari

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker GM Siraj has urged the Indian government to rein in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying some of his remarks had become an obstacle to Bangladesh-India friendship.

Siraj made the call while taking part in a discussion in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on Monday, on the proposed budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

At the same time, he also demanded an end to push-ins and the closure of narcotics factories along the Indian border.