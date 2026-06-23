BNP MP calls upon Modi government to rein in Suvendu Adhikari
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker GM Siraj has urged the Indian government to rein in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying some of his remarks had become an obstacle to Bangladesh-India friendship.
Siraj made the call while taking part in a discussion in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on Monday, on the proposed budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
At the same time, he also demanded an end to push-ins and the closure of narcotics factories along the Indian border.
Stating that Bangladesh seeks a friendly and respectful relationship with India, the ruling party MP said, “Honourable Speaker, through you I would like to respectfully appeal to the Modi government, and at the same time I would like to say that our West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Babu, must be stopped. The anti-Bangladesh remarks that are coming, the statements he is making from time to time — these remarks have become an impediment to Bangladesh-India friendship.”
We do not want anti-India sentiment or anti-Bangladesh sentiment — these should not happen. We want to remain in a peaceful position.
Commenting that Sheikh Hasina had become irrelevant in the political affairs of Bangladesh, GM Siraj further said, “We all want to preserve Bangladesh-India friendship in a friendly and respectful manner.”
Saying that one cannot deny one’s neighbour, GM Siraj added, “Friendship between two friends may be short-lived; even the relationship between husband and wife may be short-lived. A husband and wife may get divorced. But there can be no divorce in this neighbourly relationship between India and Bangladesh.”
Referring to remarks made by India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi after arriving in Bangladesh about relations between the two countries, GM Siraj said those comments had triggered a storm of debate on social media.
Calling on India to win people’s hearts, GM Siraj said, “We do not want anti-India sentiment or anti-Bangladesh sentiment — these should not happen. We want to remain in a peaceful position. In that regard, my respectful request to the incumbent government of India is that you please stop push-ins.”
GM Siraj said that maritime victory had been achieved in 2014. There had been much publicity, but resources could not be extracted “without the permission of the masters”.
Referring to offshore bidding, GM Siraj said the current government had taken a major step in this regard. This time, no one’s permission had been required.