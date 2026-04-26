JS passes bill scrapping tax-free vehicle import facility for MPs

There were no amendment proposals to the bill, and it was passed without debate in parliament.

The Cabinet had earlier approved the amendment during its meeting last Thursday. The bill will become law once it receives presidential assent.

With the passage of the bill, Section 3C of the law, related to tax-free vehicle import facilities, has been repealed. The provision had allowed an MP, during their entire tenure, to import one car, jeep or microbus duty-free, exempt from development surcharge and import permit fees, under government-specified conditions.

It also stated that an MP could import another vehicle after five years had elapsed since the most recent import.

According to earlier statements, both the ruling and opposition parties had already indicated that they would not avail themselves of the tax-free vehicle import privilege. Accordingly, an amendment has been brought to the relevant law.

However, MPs have raised demands for official vehicle facilities, and the government has assured that the matter will be considered.