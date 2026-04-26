JS passes bill scrapping tax-free vehicle import facility for MPs
The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) has passed a bill abolishing the tax-free vehicle import facility previously enjoyed by members of parliament (MPs).
The amendment to the “Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Allowances) Order, 1973” was passed in Parliament on Sunday.
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman moved the bill, titled the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Allowances) Order, 1973 (Amendment) Bill, for approval.
There were no amendment proposals to the bill, and it was passed without debate in parliament.
The Cabinet had earlier approved the amendment during its meeting last Thursday. The bill will become law once it receives presidential assent.
With the passage of the bill, Section 3C of the law, related to tax-free vehicle import facilities, has been repealed. The provision had allowed an MP, during their entire tenure, to import one car, jeep or microbus duty-free, exempt from development surcharge and import permit fees, under government-specified conditions.
It also stated that an MP could import another vehicle after five years had elapsed since the most recent import.
According to earlier statements, both the ruling and opposition parties had already indicated that they would not avail themselves of the tax-free vehicle import privilege. Accordingly, an amendment has been brought to the relevant law.
However, MPs have raised demands for official vehicle facilities, and the government has assured that the matter will be considered.
Special committee formed on power situation
Parliament has also formally formed a special committee to make recommendations on addressing the electricity situation.
Following a proposal by the Leader of the Opposition on Thursday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman announced the formation of a 10-member committee comprising members from both the ruling and opposition parties.
On that day, he proposed five members from the ruling party, while Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman proposed five members from the opposition.
Accordingly, Chief Whip Nurul Islam today, Sunday, placed the proposal in Parliament, which was subsequently passed. The committee has been given a tenure of 30 days.
Members of the committee include Power Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, State Minister Aninda Islam Amit, Whip ABM Ashraf Uddin, Whip Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Opu, and ruling party member Mainul Islam Khan.
Opposition members include Saiful Alam, Nurul Islam, Md Abdul Baten, Abul Hasnat, and Mohammad Abul Hasan.