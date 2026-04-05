Bill passed in Parliament setting entry age for govt jobs at 32

The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) has approved the ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government, including the Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, setting the maximum entry age for government jobs at 32.

Two separate bills in this regard were passed in Parliament today, Sunday, thereby turning the ordinances into law.

Of the 133 ordinances promulgated during the interim government’s tenure, a special parliamentary committee recommended approval of 98 in their original form and 15 in amended form. Of the remaining 20, it recommended repealing four and introducing stronger, revised bills for the other 16 at a later stage.

From today, Parliament has begun passing bills to approve the ordinances. For the two bills passed today, the special committee had recommended approval in their existing form. With their passage, a total of four ordinances have now been approved.