No plan to raise age-limit in govt jobs: State minister in Jatiya Sangsad

In response to a question by Bangladesh Nationalist Party MP Mosharraf Hossain during the question and answer session in parliament, Farhad Hossain said currently there is almost no session jam in the educational institutions including the universities like before. Consequently, students could acquire their results of SSC, HSC and graduation at 16, 18 and 23-24 years of age respectively. The age-limit for government jobs is 30. That’s why a job seeker could get six to seven years of time for job applications. Besides, the appointment procedures also take time but that’s not counted.

Farhad Hossain further said the number of vacant posts has decreased as the age-limit for retirement has been increased to 59 from 57. In this context, the number of job seekers will increase considerably if we raise the age limit for job applications. This could lead to over-competition and consequently create disappointment among the job seekers below 30. That’s why the government has no plan to raise the age ceiling.