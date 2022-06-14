Opposition MPs slam election commission, police

The special committee would investigate any allegation made by the people and submit reports and make the proper persons liable, said the JP lawmaker.

“A culture of no-liability and a culture of impunity have started prevailing in the country,” said Shamim.

Another BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana said the people are still being harassed by police. “Police is no longer a force of the state rather it has turned into an out and out political force …. Torture in police custody has become a regular matter,” she said.

Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan said the trend of engagement of police members -- from constable to high officers -- in criminal activities has increased as those, who commit offenses are not brought to justice properly and they are not getting proper punishment.

“The whole police department comes under question due to their offenses. The matters should be taken care of,” he said.