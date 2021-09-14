PM Hasina reiterates call to follow health guidelines

Taking part in the discussion on the obituary reference for the death of Jatiya Party lawmaker from the reserved seat for women, professor Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, the prime minister said, “Two lawmakers passed away in the first two consecutive days of this parliament session and today another parliamentarian died.”

Professor Chowdhury passed away early yesterday while undergoing treatment at city’s Birdem hospital.

Sheikh Hasina added: “All including the people who received vaccines will have to follow the health guidelines properly particularly during the period of coronavirus pandemic.”

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion to the 14th session of the 11th parliament. The motion was later adopted unanimously.