Pran Gopal takes oath as MP

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from the Cumilla-7 constituency, Pran Gopal Dutta, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, took the oath of office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday, reports BSS.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Pran Gopal Dutta who was elected unopposed in the by-polls with the ticket of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, said a press release.

Secretary of the parliament secretariat KM Abdus Salam conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Whips Iqbalur Rahim, Mahabub Ara Begum Gini and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon were present at the function.

After taking oath, Pran Gopal signed the oath book as part of traditional ceremony for the lawmakers.

The constituency fell vacant after the death of Cumilla-7 constituency AL lawmaker and former deputy speaker Ali Ashraf on 30 July.