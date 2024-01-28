GM Quader becomes opposition leader in parliament
Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Quader has been made leader of the opposition in parliament. He is a member of parliament from Rangpur-3 constituency.
The parliament secretariat issued a gazette notification recognising GM Quader as the leader of the parliament today. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury recognised GM Quader as opposition leader as per rules of business of the parliament.
Jatiya Party’s co-chairman and Chattogram-5 constituency’s lawmaker Anisul Islam Mahmud has been made deputy leader of the opposition in the parliament.
Awami League has formed the government for fourth straight term winning 12th parliament election. The party won 223 out of 300 seats, while Jatiya Party secured 11 seats.
Independent candidates won in 62 seats and three other parties got three seats. Election is suspended in one constituency due to death of a candidate.