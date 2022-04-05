‘Raising age limit for govt jobs would make recruitment tests more competitive’

Explaining the much talked about issue, the minister said that raising the age limit for entering services would make the recruitment test more competitive and create frustration among those below 30 years of age.
Farhad said in the past there was huge session jams in various educational institutions including universities but now it can be said that there is no significant session jam.
“As a result, students usually get SSC degree in 16 years, HSC in 18 years, and post graduate degree in 23/24 years. The maximum age limit for general candidates to enter the job is 30 years, so even after obtaining a Master's degree, they have at least 6/7 years to apply for the job,” the state minister said.
In addition, Farhad said that if a candidate within 30 years of age applies for the job, even if it takes 1/2 years to complete the recruitment process, it is not counted.
He further said the number of vacancies has decreased as the retirement age has been raised from 57 to 59 recently.
“In this context, if the age limit for entry into the job is increased, the number of job seekers for different positions will increase at a huge rate. This can lead to more competition in recruitment. This can lead to frustration among candidates under the age of 30, even if those who are above 30 years of age will get the opportunity to apply for getting job,” the state minister added.