‘Raising age limit for govt jobs would make recruitment tests more competitive’

Explaining the much talked about issue, the minister said that raising the age limit for entering services would make the recruitment test more competitive and create frustration among those below 30 years of age.

Farhad said in the past there was huge session jams in various educational institutions including universities but now it can be said that there is no significant session jam.

“As a result, students usually get SSC degree in 16 years, HSC in 18 years, and post graduate degree in 23/24 years. The maximum age limit for general candidates to enter the job is 30 years, so even after obtaining a Master's degree, they have at least 6/7 years to apply for the job,” the state minister said.