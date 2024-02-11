Dhaka needs 25pc roads but has only 9pc: Home minister

In a supplementary question, Shafiqul Islam said there was no traffic police at foreign countries and vehicles also moved smoothly. Vehicles also move smoothly at Dhaka Cantonment. So, whether any measure would be taken to arrange signal system for traffic management across the country.

In reply, the home minster said 200 million people live in Dhaka. A city needs at least 25 per cent road of the total area for smooth traffic management whereas Dhaka has only 9 per cent.

If elevated expressways are added, the figure may rises to 9.5 per cent, he added.