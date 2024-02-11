Parliament session
Dhaka needs 25pc roads but has only 9pc: Home minister
Home minster Asaduzzaman Khan said a city requires roads on at least 25 per cent of total area for a proper traffic management whereas Dhaka city has only 9 per cent roads.
The minister said in reply to a query from ruling Awami League lawmaker Shafiqul Islam in parliament on Sunday.
In a supplementary question, Shafiqul Islam said there was no traffic police at foreign countries and vehicles also moved smoothly. Vehicles also move smoothly at Dhaka Cantonment. So, whether any measure would be taken to arrange signal system for traffic management across the country.
In reply, the home minster said 200 million people live in Dhaka. A city needs at least 25 per cent road of the total area for smooth traffic management whereas Dhaka has only 9 per cent.
If elevated expressways are added, the figure may rises to 9.5 per cent, he added.
The minister also stated that signal lights were run on trial for traffic management, causing massive traffic, which is why another plan has been taken. Work is on how two Dhaka city corporation mayors can be involved and implementation may start soon at some places gradually.