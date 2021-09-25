Speaker calls MPs to check child marriage by encouraging girls education

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday said the parliament members should play important role while encouraging girls’ education as the preventive to child marriage in the country.

She made the observation while virtually addressing a consultation workshop on prevention of child marriage and gender based violence and ensuring reproductive healthcare, organised by the Bangladesh Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (BAPPD) at Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur, said a press release.