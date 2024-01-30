President asks all to be careful about anarchy in the name of movement

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday called upon the political parties to carry out non-violent constructive programmes to uphold constitutional rights of the people and democracy in the country.

“Polls boycotting parties are staging political programmes fully independently . . . I hope the parties will shun the path of violence, anarchy and conduct non-violent constructive programmes for people’s welfare and democracy,” he said.

The head of the state said this while delivering his maiden speech at the first session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) this afternoon.

He also suggested the government to show restraint, saying political stability should be maintained to continue this ongoing trend of development in Bangladesh.

“Democracy must be given a strong shape institutionally and the practice of democracy will have to be spread to the grassroots for permanent and sustainable development,” he added.

The president asked all concerned to remain more careful so that no one can create anarchy in the name of movement and harm people’s lives and livelihood anyway.