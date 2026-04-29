Rumeen Farhana demands US trade deal be tabled in Parliament

“The US ambassador also drew our attention to another matter, saying, ‘while we export a certain volume of goods from Bangladesh, we do not import a comparable volume of goods from America, which has created a significant trade deficit, and it is to address this trade deficit that the trade agreement has been concluded,’” Rumeen Farhana stated.

Referring to the fact that the agreement had been signed three days before the 13th national parliamentary election, Rumeen Farhana said civil society and think-tank circles had argued at the time that an unelected government should not sign such an agreement.

She said the agreement contained several clauses contrary to Bangladesh’s interests. Therefore, she said, it had been expected that the agreement would be signed only after an elected government took office. “But unfortunately, we saw that the interim government did not listen, and the agreement was signed on 9 February,” she said.