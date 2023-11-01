Will the election be held like 2014, asks Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party lawmaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Tuesday raised a question as to whether the upcoming 12th parliamentary election be held like that one in 2014.

The election commission said the election will be held on time, but how will it be conducted? Like that of the 2014 election? What is the answer to it? Hafiz Uddin Ahmed raised these questions while participating in a discussion on the Districts (Extension to the Chittagong Hill tracts) Bill, 2023 in parliament Tuesday.

Saying that the entire country is in turmoil, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed further said fighting is taking place during the blockade. The country is marching towards the situation that had arisen before the election of 2014, and a solution is necessary. The garment workers have also taken to the streets, he added.

The Jatiya Party lawmaker urged the government to restore an election atmosphere, as well as meet the demands of the workers.