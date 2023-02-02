US$10,493m remitted to country in FY23: PM Hasina tells JS

Referring to the new concept of hydropower generation from sea water, she said that discussions are underway with all the companies that gave proposals in this regard.

She added: “If possible, feasibility study of hydropower generation at Matarbari, Maheshkhali or Banshkhali will be done”.

The prime minister also said that in some countries in the world, electricity is generated by using the tides of the sea, which is costly and has not appeared as commercially viable.

She said, “There is currently no plan to set up such a power plant as it is costlier”.

Mentioning that it is very costlier, she said that in future, if the cost of constructing such a power plant comes down, the plan of using the tides of the Bay of Bengal for power generation can be adopted by building a power plant.

In response to ruling party lawmaker Kazim Uddin Ahmed’s question, the prime minister said that a record number of 1,113,374 workers have been employed abroad in 2022 due to the government’s effective measures.

“Of them, the number of women workers is 105,466,” she added.