12th parliament: Cabinet size may expand soon

Discussions on the expansion of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have begun. Seven or eight new faces are likely to join the existing ministers and state ministers. The new appointments could be of the state ministers and deputy ministers than full ministers this time. There are discussions that three-four MPs from the reserved women seats may join the cabinet.

Sources from the governing Awami League and the government informed these to Prothom Alo.

However, no one could say the exact date by which the cabinet would be expanded. Wishing to remain unnamed, a senior cabinet member told Prothom Alo that the expansion of the cabinet may happen very soon.