Age limit for govt jobs: Minister says will review in future

Saying that he will discuss this issue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister also informed the House that the government has no decision to increase the age limit for now.

During a session responding to questions from Awami League MPs Rafiqul Islam of Chandpur-5 and Farida Yasmin of the reserved women’s seat, the minister reiterated the government’s stance.

Both MPs had inquired about potential plans to increase the age limit following a recommendation from the education minister.

Rafiqul Islam highlighted the need for revision, pointing out that life expectancy in the country has increased from 62 to 72 years. It would be logical to adjust the age limit for government jobs to at least 35 years to reflect this change, he added.