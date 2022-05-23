Parliamentary committees on finance and commerce remain silent

Concerned people feel that there should be discussions on the state of the economy and the market several times a month in the parliamentary standing committees on the finance ministry and the commerce ministry. They say that the parliamentary committees can make recommendations to the relevant parliamentary committees. But both the important committees are inactive.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee on the finance ministry in February discussed the Trade Organisation Bill. After that, over the past three months, the committee has not held any meeting. Last year (2021) this committee did not hold any meetings. One of the members of the committee, AKM Bahauddin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the committee held only few meetings because of corona.

The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the commerce ministry, at its meeting in October 2020, discussed the issues of commodity prices. At the meeting it was said that in order to keep the potato and onion market stable, it had directed that the demands for the various commodities be assessed at least five to six months in advance. It also recommended that talks be held with both the retailers and the wholesalers as well as the importers to avoid any crisis and also to keep adequate supply in stock. The committee also recommended that if any such situation arose, a meeting should be held among the ministers and secretaries of the finance, commerce, agriculture and food ministries to identify the problems and take measures to overcome these.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) regularly publishes a research report on the Jatiya Sangsad and the activities of the parliamentary committees.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the parliamentary standing committees should place importance in discussing matters related to national interest. The state of the economy is now being discussed widely. The government should also speak about this. The parliamentary standing committees can provide the government with recommendations about what initiatives can be taken in the situation. This is within their jurisdiction.