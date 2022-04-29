Patuakhali man held for keeping Quran inside temple

Police arrested a 55-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday as he allegedly placed a copy of the Holy Quran inside a temple in Patuakhali’s Bauphal.

Locals handed over Md Md Idris from the village Nalua of Bakerganj upazila to the law enforcers as he tried to flee after keeping the Quran at Sarbojonin Kali Mandir in Uttar Rajnagar-Palpara, Boga union.

At 3:30am Sanjoy Paul, a local, saw Idris coming out of the temple, officer-in-charge of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun said.