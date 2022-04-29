Bangladesh

Patuakhali man held for keeping Quran inside temple

UNB
Patuakhali

Police arrested a 55-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday as he allegedly placed a copy of the Holy Quran inside a temple in Patuakhali’s Bauphal.

Locals handed over Md Md Idris from the village Nalua of Bakerganj upazila to the law enforcers as he tried to flee after keeping the Quran at Sarbojonin Kali Mandir in Uttar Rajnagar-Palpara, Boga union.

At 3:30am Sanjoy Paul, a local, saw Idris coming out of the temple, officer-in-charge of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Idris tried to run away as Sanjoy asked him what he was doing there.

Locals rushed to the place as Sanjoy shouted and caught Idris. They found the Quran on a pot in front of an idol of Goddess Kali.

On information, police came to the place at 4:00am and brought Idris to Bauphal Police Station. Additional police were deployed at the area to ward off further trouble.

Police filed a case in connection with the incident, Al Mamun said. “We will apply for taking the accused on remand in police custody for interrogation.”

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement