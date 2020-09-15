Payra power plant’s second unit expected to open in October

The second unit of the country’s largest coal-fired power plant at Payra in southern Bangladesh is expected to go for commercial operation in first week of October as its trial run already started, an official said.

“We are expecting that prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 660 MW second unit of Payra power plant in the first week of October,” managing director of North-West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) A M Khurshedul Alam told BSS on Tuesday.

He said the first 660 MW unit of the power plant started commercial operation in May last.

According to the project details, Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL), the owner of the Payra coal-fired power plant, inked a contract with a Chinese consortium for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the 1,320MW coal-fired power plant near the Payra seaport in Patuakhali district on 29 March 2016.