Abrar to get Swadhinata Padak posthumously

In the post, he said: “Abrar Fahad, is a symbol of bravery against injustice and also a reflection of free thinking. Awarding the Swadhinata Padak-2025 (Independence Award) posthumously is recognition of his self sacrifice”.

The adviser also wrote, “His (Abrar) ideology enlightens us, inspires us to go on the way of justice. The nation will not forget you, Abrar!”

Abrar Fahad, a student of electrical and electronic engineering at BUET, was brutally murdered in 2019, drawing huge reaction in all over the country.