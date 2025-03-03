Abrar to get Swadhinata Padak posthumously
Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), who was brutally killed by outlawed organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, is going to be awarded Swadhinata Padak posthumously, the highest civilian honour.
Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain Monday shared this information in a post on his verified facebook account recalling Abrar’s sacrifice.
In the post, he said: “Abrar Fahad, is a symbol of bravery against injustice and also a reflection of free thinking. Awarding the Swadhinata Padak-2025 (Independence Award) posthumously is recognition of his self sacrifice”.
The adviser also wrote, “His (Abrar) ideology enlightens us, inspires us to go on the way of justice. The nation will not forget you, Abrar!”
Abrar Fahad, a student of electrical and electronic engineering at BUET, was brutally murdered in 2019, drawing huge reaction in all over the country.