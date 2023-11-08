Prisons teeming with inmates

Although the jails of the country had already been crammed with inmates, the situation worsened further with the influx of prisoners since the political unrest.

As per the prison department’s data, 68 prisons of the country have a capacity of less than 43,000 inmates.

On 5 November, a total of around 88,000 inmates were crammed in the prisons.

The number of prisoners keeps rising sharply as the leaders-activists of opposition parties are being joined by the inmates every day.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 2 September told the parliament that the number of inmates in the prisons is around 77,000.

The latest data of the prison department shows an increase by more than 10,609 in the number.

According to reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, over 8,000 BNP leaders-activists had been arrested between 28 October and 7 November.

As per the jail code an inmate should get 6 feet by 6 feet space in the prison. But this cannot be as the prisons are overcrowded. Maintaining discipline has also become a challenge. The inmates do not receive proper treatment as 68 prisons only have only 6 physicians. The influential inmates, however, can stay at prison hospitals for long periods.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “We can keep 90,000 inmates although our prisons are retentive of 42,000 inmates. So we don’t need to increase the capacity of the prisons right now. We would take measures later if required.”

The minister said construction or extension of prisons is underway in Mymensingh, Cumilla, Khulna, Narsingdi and Jamalpur. The capacity of prisons would increase when the under construction ones are operational.

In reality, it would take time to increase the capacity of the prisons.

Opposition parties apprehend that more people would be arrested centering their movement in coming days, resulting in further worsening of the condition in prisons.

Human rights activists said creation of a dire situation in the prison can be averted by stopping en masse arrest, making bail easy and ending trial quickly.