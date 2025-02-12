OHCHR recommends to disband RAB, ensure Justice, cease death penalty

The OHCHR urged the government to issue binding directives prohibiting the use of firearms loaded with metal shot or other lethal ammunition to disperse crowds and permit their use only where necessary to protect against an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

It suggested not equipping police and other security forces with metal shot ammunition for shotguns as a tool of public order management and limiting the issuance of armour-piercing ammunition to military and paramilitary forces.

It also suggested that the authorities issue and enforce binding orders to the police to cease practices of mass charges and mass arrests, in particular where based on unsubstantiated and overly broad suspect lists.

In respect to treatment at custodies, the authorities have been urged to issue and enforce binding orders to ensure full implementation of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act, establish an independent torture prevention and detention monitoring programme and consider acceding to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture.

Other suggestions include reforming police investigation techniques, adjusting rules with international human rights standards, adopting a fair transparent and merit-based police recruitment, promotions, transfer and removal process, and reforming the accountability and justice mechanisms for abuses by state forces.