Myanmar requests Bangladesh to send polls observers, Dhaka maintains silence

Myanmar’s military government is set to hold a general election next month. The junta led by senior general Min Aung Hlaing has requested Bangladesh to send observers for the elections scheduled for December.

According to diplomatic sources, Myanmar has recently sent an official letter to Dhaka requesting the deployment of election observers.

The junta is seeking to secure legitimacy for what is widely viewed as a controlled election by ensuring the presence of foreign observers. Bangladesh, however, is inclined to remain silent on the matter for the time being.

This will be Myanmar’s first election since the military coup in February 2021.

The election is planned in two phases, with the first round on 28 December and the second on 11 January 2026.