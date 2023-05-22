Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of probe report deferred for 98th time

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed June 22 for submission of the probe report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, reports UNB.

With this, the deadline for submission of the probe report in the case was deferred for the 98th time.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was supposed to submit the report today but as it failed to submit the report, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rashidul Alam fixed the new date for submitting it.