PM Hasina offers Nepal use of Payra port

Momen briefed the newspersons after the bilateral meeting at the newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room at FAO headquarters in Rome on Monday.

According to Momen, the prime minister said Bangladesh is developing Sayedpur airport as a regional hub to enhance the connectivity.

The Nepalese prime minister highly praised Bangladesh’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also commended the Bangladesh prime minister for successfully running her country.

“You (Sheikh Hasina) are a leader of our region,” Dahal said.