PM Hasina offers Nepal use of Payra port

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Nepal use of Payra port at a bilateral meeting with her Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit in the FAO headquarters.
“Bangladesh already opened the Chalna and Chattogram ports for Nepal. Nepal can use the newly constructed Payra port as well,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen quoted the prime minister as saying to her Nepalese counterpart at their meeting.
Momen briefed the newspersons after the bilateral meeting at the newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room at FAO headquarters in Rome on Monday.
According to Momen, the prime minister said Bangladesh is developing Sayedpur airport as a regional hub to enhance the connectivity.
The Nepalese prime minister highly praised Bangladesh’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also commended the Bangladesh prime minister for successfully running her country.
“You (Sheikh Hasina) are a leader of our region,” Dahal said.
He also said there is a huge scope of hydroelectricity generation in Nepal.
In this context, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will take steps to import more renewable energy particularly hydroelectricity after the beginning of first trilateral power trade from Nepal to Bangladesh through India for 40 megawatt power.
Dahal, as well, mentioned that a good number of Nepalese students are pursuing their study in Bangladesh.
PM’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam and Bangladesh ambassador to Italy Md Shameem Ahsan were present at the briefing.