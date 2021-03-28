'People have the right to protest Modi's visit'

Eminent citizens condemned attacks on the people protesting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit.
In a joint statement issued on 27 March, they expressed grave concern over the attacks and casualties as the government displayed intolerance towards the anti-Modi campaigners across some parts of the country.
They also demanded the persons responsible for the attacks be brought to book.
They said that the people have the right to stage demonstrations against Narendra Modi’s visit.
The citizens who signed the statement include M Hafizuddin Khan, Ali Imam Majumder, Zafrullah Chowdhury, Parveen Hasan, Badiul Alam Majumder, CR Abrar, Anu Muhammad, Shireen Huq, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Asif Nazrul, Shahidul Alam, Lubna Marium, Sharmeen Murshid, Firdous Azim, Naila Zaman Khan, Rahnuma Ahmed, Sara Hossain, Hasnat Kaium, Nur Khan and Zakir Hossain.
In the statement, the signatories expressed their worries as some left-leaning activists as well as people from different walks protesting Modi’s visit had been come under attack by law enforcement personnel and ruling party men.
Citing the tragic death of madrassa students at Hathazari, they demanded legal action against the responsible law enforcement personnel and officials.
The 20 signatories have observed that the government celebrated the glorious 26 March and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence from a narrow partisan perspective.
“Remembering India’s cooperation in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, it was expected that the government should have invited an appropriate representative of India. Due to various controversies surrounding India’s incumbent prime minister, Indian president as an invited guest would have be more appropriate for the event,” the statement said.
In separate statements, Socialist Party of Bangladesh and Ain O Salish Kendra also condemned attacks on anti-Modi campaigns in Dhaka, Chattogram and other places.