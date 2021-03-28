'People have the right to protest Modi's visit'

Eminent citizens condemned attacks on the people protesting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit.

In a joint statement issued on 27 March, they expressed grave concern over the attacks and casualties as the government displayed intolerance towards the anti-Modi campaigners across some parts of the country.

They also demanded the persons responsible for the attacks be brought to book.

They said that the people have the right to stage demonstrations against Narendra Modi’s visit.

The citizens who signed the statement include M Hafizuddin Khan, Ali Imam Majumder, Zafrullah Chowdhury, Parveen Hasan, Badiul Alam Majumder, CR Abrar, Anu Muhammad, Shireen Huq, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Asif Nazrul, Shahidul Alam, Lubna Marium, Sharmeen Murshid, Firdous Azim, Naila Zaman Khan, Rahnuma Ahmed, Sara Hossain, Hasnat Kaium, Nur Khan and Zakir Hossain.