Moudud Ahmed laid to rest

BNP standing committee member and seasoned lawyer Moudud Ahmed was buried at his family graveyard in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila on Friday evening.

Earlier, people from all walks of life, including politicians and lawyers, paid their last tributes to the veteran politician Moudud Ahmed at the Central Shaheed Minar, Nayapaltan and on the high court premises in the capital on Friday, reports UNB.



Two namaz-e-janazas of the BNP leader, who died in Singapore on Tuesday, were also held in the city before his body was taken to his home district Noakhali for burial.



The body of Moudud was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar around 9:00am enabling people to pay their last respect to the seasoned politician.



Queuing up before the coffin draped in national flag, leaders and activists of different political parties, including BNP, Gonoforum, Nagorik Oikya, JSD (Rob), Jagpa, Jatiya Party (Zafar), and Bangladesh NAP together with common people placed wreaths one after another and stood in silence for some time to pray for Moudud's departed soul when his body was lying in state there for around one hour.



Moudud's brother-in-law and prime minister's energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury also went to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their last homage to the 81-year-old politician who served as prime minister and vice president of the country.





