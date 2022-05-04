Perpetrators must be held accountable for atrocities against Rohingya: UN

UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu has said they must hold accountable those who perpetrated vicious crimes against the Rohingya.

“The Rohingya refugees that I engaged with expressed their wish to return home to Myanmar, but only when they can do so in a safe manner, with access to equal rights,” she said highlighting the importance of holding accountable those who perpetrated crimes against the Rohingya.