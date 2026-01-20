Afghan deputy minister visits Bangladesh at govt’s invitation

For the first time on an official visit to Bangladesh, Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ahmadullah Zahid, emphasised enhancing trade between the two countries.

As part of strengthening trade relations between Dhaka and Kabul, he requested the establishment of direct cargo flights between the two nations and called for investment from Bangladesh into Afghanistan.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Ahmadullah Zahid, who has been visiting Bangladesh since last Sunday, has already met with Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman and EPB Vice Chairman Mohammad Hasan Arif.

In addition, yesterday, Monday, he participated in a seminar on trade prospects between the two countries at the Dhaka International Trade Fair.