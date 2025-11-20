Restoration of caretaker govt to put Bangladesh back on highway of democracy: AG

The restoration of the caretaker government system will put the country back on the “highway of democracy”, attorney general Md Asaduzzaman has remarked.

He said the elections held after the abolition of the caretaker system had “dug the grave of democracy”.

He made the comments in response to a question during a press briefing at his Supreme Court office at around 11:30 am Thursday, following the verdict delivered by the Appellate Division.