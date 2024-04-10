Eid day may remain cloudy, with low chances of rain
The meteorological department has forecast bearable temperature for Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, with cloudy sky in different parts of the country.
Temperatures registered a modest rise of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while there is no significant rise today, Wednesday. There are clouds in various parts of the country, including the capital, but they are less likely to end up in rainfall, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
On Eid day, temperatures may remain unchanged at the prevailing bearable state, with a little possibility of rising. With the onset of the pre-monsoon season, clouds may develop suddenly at different parts and lead to sporadic showers. However, it is less likely to happen.
The capital city has experienced cloudy skies at different times since Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir explained that despite the presence of clouds, their high altitude suggests minimal chances of rainfall. However, it is less likely, but may sometimes lead to thunderstorms.
On Eid day, temperatures may remain unchanged at the prevailing bearable state, with a little possibility of rising
Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga, Faridpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Patuakhali and may abate in some places. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies over the country, said the BMD in a weather bulletin.
Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid noted that while there may be clouds in different parts of the country, the Thursday morning is likely to remain pleasant, with temperatures potentially rising in the afternoon.
The highest recorded temperature in the last 24 hours was 37.8 degrees Celsius in Cox's Bazar, slightly surpassing the average for this month, 33.2 degrees Celsius.