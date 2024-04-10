Eid day may remain cloudy, with low chances of rain 

The meteorological department has forecast bearable temperature for Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, with cloudy sky in different parts of the country.

Temperatures registered a modest rise of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while there is no significant rise today, Wednesday. There are clouds in various parts of the country, including the capital, but they are less likely to end up in rainfall, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).