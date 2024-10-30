UN rights commission to provide technical assistance to reform commissions, if necessary
The United Nations Commission for Human Rights will provide “technical support”, if it is required, to the reforms commissions the interim government of Bangladesh has formed.
Chiefs of the reforms commissions held a meeting with the visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk at a Dhaka hotel Wednesday morning.
Following the meeting, Iftekharuzzaman, chief of the commission to reform the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), told Prothom Alo they are ready to provide any technical support if any of the commissions require.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights emphasised an inclusive society.
Speaking about the meeting, Iftekharuzzaman, also executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said forming a nondiscriminatory society was highlighted in the discussion. An unprecedented scope has appeared to build a society that practises democracy, and good governance and is free from corruption.
At the same time, it was discussed to remain cautious about multifaceted risks to build an equity-based and non-communal society irrespective of religion, caste, gender and community.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Tuesday.