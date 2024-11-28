Chief Adviser urges people to remain calm, united

About the outcomes of the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told journalists that Chief Adviser Prof Yunus urged the countrymen to remain calm and convoyed a message of peace and national unity.

On behalf of their party, the BNP leaders also stressed national unity, he said.

About the untoward situation that erupted over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chattogram, Alam said the government has taken all necessary measures to address the situation.