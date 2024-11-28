Chief Adviser urges people to remain calm, united
Interim government’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Wednesday called upon the country’s people to remain calm amid the ongoing situation, saying the student-people and all, including the Hindu-Muslim, irrespective of their religions must stay united.
He made the call when a five-member delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.
About the outcomes of the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told journalists that Chief Adviser Prof Yunus urged the countrymen to remain calm and convoyed a message of peace and national unity.
On behalf of their party, the BNP leaders also stressed national unity, he said.
About the untoward situation that erupted over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chattogram, Alam said the government has taken all necessary measures to address the situation.
He said Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has already arrested 33 people while six suspected people were detained by identifying them through video footage for their alleged involvement in the lawyer Saiful killing.
Besides, the CMP arrested 21 people for vandalism and assaults on police during clashes on Tuesday and six members of Awami League and the outlawed Chhatra League were detained with cocktails in the port city, the press secretary said.
BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Syed Nazrul Islam Khan, and Salahuddin Ahmed were present at the meeting.