Chief adviser for presenting true history of Liberation War

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Monday stressed presenting the true history of the Liberation War impartially through the activities of the Ministry of Liberation War.

He said this at a meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka Monday afternoon.

The meeting was attended by Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam, Principal Secretary to the chief adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah and other officials of the Ministry of Liberation War.

At the meeting, Adviser Faruk E Azam said the confusing history of the country's Liberation War was presented by constructing various facilities and infrastructures spending millions of taka of the ministry.