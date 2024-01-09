China congratulates Bangladesh for successfully holding polls as planned

China congratulated Bangladesh for the successful holding of the election as planned. The country firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election.
Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning said this at the regular press conference of the ministry on Tuesday.
“China congratulates Bangladesh for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned, and felicitates the Awami League for winning the election.
As an amicable and close neighbor of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election.”
The spokesperson said China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to further the relations between two friendly countries.
“Based on the principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country’s internal affairs, China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship, further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and pursue greater progress for China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.”
Bangladesh held the 12th general election on 7 January.
A day after the election on Monday, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban and congratulated her for successfully holding the 12th National Parliamentary Election and the winning of the Awami League.