China congratulates Bangladesh for successfully holding polls as planned

China congratulated Bangladesh for the successful holding of the election as planned. The country firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election.

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning said this at the regular press conference of the ministry on Tuesday.

“China congratulates Bangladesh for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned, and felicitates the Awami League for winning the election.

As an amicable and close neighbor of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election.”

