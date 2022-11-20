PM expects Indian fuel to come through pipeline from next year

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting. The 130-km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) project aims to export oil products from India to Bangladesh.
The premier also said the border haats between Bangladesh and India in different parts of the two countries border line will resume its function as those were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic period.
The prime minister extended thanks to the delegation for visiting Bangladesh and said her country always wants and promotes good relation with the neighbours.
Referring to exchange of enclaves with India, she said the two neighbouring countries resolved many issues through discussion.
Laying emphasis on regional cooperation, the premier said neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India's north-eastern states including Assam and Tripura can use Chattogram air and sea ports as well as Syedpur airports for the mutual benefits.
Sheikh Hasina also pointed out the connectivity routes which were closed during the 1965 war and said the routes are being opened in phases.
The prime minister also recalled with gratitude the contribution of the north-eastern states of India and the West Bengal for sheltering the freedom fighters and refugees from Bangladesh during 1971.
At the meeting, the Assam Legislative Assembly speaker said they achieved a very good experience through visiting Bangladesh and the people of Assam will be benefited by cooperation from the neighboring country.
The delegation stressed the need for strengthening people to people contact as well as trade and commerce in the region. Biswajit said Assam wants Bangladesh experts' cooperation in agriculture sector as the country has huge experience in this regard.
He mentioned that peaceful environment is now prevailing in the north eastern region of India after Bangladesh extended cooperation. The delegation also appreciated Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present.