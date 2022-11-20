PM expects Indian fuel to come through pipeline from next year

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said import of fuel oil from India through pipeline hopefully will start next year. "Bangladesh wants to import oil from India through pipeline and hopefully it will be done in the next year," she said, reports BSS.

The premier said this while Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Biswajit was leading a four-member delegation that is a part of 32-member MLAs from the North Eastern Indian States visiting Bangladesh.