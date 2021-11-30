Phones of all 240 arriving from South Africa are switched off: Health minister

The government will administer Covid-19 booster doses to senior citizens aged above 60, but the date for the campaign has not yet been decided, health minister Zahid Maleque said on Tuesday.

“We will sit later to set the date. We have a plan to provide booster dose to those who are seriously ill,” he said while talking to newspersons after an inter-ministerial meeting on Covid-19 at the ministry, reports UNB.

He said the meeting discussed measures on how to prevent Omicron, a new variant of novel coronavirus, from entering the country and contain its spread.

The minister said they are recommending a ban on flights from African countries and discouraging travellers arriving from Africa in a move to stem the infections.