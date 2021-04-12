Physicians consider admitting Khaleda Zia to hospital

Physicians of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia who has contracted Covid-19, have suggested that she gets admitted to a hospital for treatment. A cabin has been booked for the former prime minister at a private hospital for the purpose.

The hospital has all facilities including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), though she may not need it now.

There is some news of a shortage of ICU facilities in the hospitals in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The ICU bed and cabin have been booked keeping that situation in mind.

A sample of Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 at the icddr,b laboratory on Saturday.

A physician of Khaleda told Prothom Alo that the 76-year old BNP leader has been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other complications. Aged and people with pre-existing conditions are normally at risk after contracting coronavirus.