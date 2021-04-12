Physicians consider admitting Khaleda Zia to hospital

Physicians of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia who has contracted Covid-19, have suggested that she gets admitted to a hospital for treatment. A cabin has been booked for the former prime minister at a private hospital for the purpose.
The hospital has all facilities including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), though she may not need it now.
There is some news of a shortage of ICU facilities in the hospitals in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The ICU bed and cabin have been booked keeping that situation in mind.
A sample of Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 at the icddr,b laboratory on Saturday.
A physician of Khaleda told Prothom Alo that the 76-year old BNP leader has been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other complications. Aged and people with pre-existing conditions are normally at risk after contracting coronavirus.
The physician thinks it better to get Khaleda admitted into a hospital considering her age and physical conditions so that she can get the best treatment in the quickest possible time.
The physician, however, said Khaleda Zia is doing fine right now.
Md Al Mamun, a physician of Khaleda Zia’s medical board, said she is asymptomatic now but they are making all preparations.
“Her condition is stable as of now. We’ve taken all preparations. We’ve booked a cabin at a private hospital. Also, all arrangements have been made at her residence," Mamun said.
Physicians said all the medical reports and other information related to Khaleda Zia’s health have been sent to her daughter-in-law Zubaida Rahman. Physician Zubaida is staying in London with her husband and Khaleda Zia’s elder son Tareque Rahman. Other family members of Khaleda Zia in Dhaka are also informed about her health
Zubaida and other family members would decide if Khaleda Zia would receive treatment at home or hospital, the physicians said.
Khaleda Zia, who had been serving jail term in a graft case, freed at an executive order last year. She has been staying at a house in Gulshan named 'Firoza' since then.
A leader of Awami League also said they will arrange treatment for Khaleda if BNP or her family members want.
Meanwhile, the government has reportedly contacted with a private hospital regarding the matter.
An owner of a private hospital in the capital told Prothom Alo he has been instructed to keep a cabin ready at his hospital’s Covid-19 unit for the treatment of a patient.
He said he was not informed of the patient's identity.