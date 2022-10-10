EU provides €6.2m support for Rohingyas, host communities

The European Union (EU) has renewed its support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char with contribution of €6.2 million, reports UNB.

The support is coming through DG ECHO, the Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department of the EU.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today welcomed the European Union's generous contribution which will support UNHCR's continued protection and assistance of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.