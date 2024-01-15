Bottled soybean oil contains harmful 'trans fat'

Bottled soybean oil available in the domestic market has been found to contain higher than acceptable levels of trans-unsaturated fatty acids. These harmful substances pose a long-term risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

This revelation comes from a two-year study conducted by 13 researchers from Dhaka University's Institute of Nutrition and Food Science and BRAC University's James P. Grant School of Public Health. Approximately 67 per cent of the samples of bottled soybean oil from various companies in the market were found to contain trans fatty acids above the tolerable level. For open soybean oil, the rate is around 25 per cent. None of the palm oil samples were found to have trans fatty acids above the tolerable levels.

Trans fatty acids, commonly known as transfats, can develop in soybean oil during the refining process. This study highlights that transfats tend to increase when edible oils undergo refining at high temperatures, according to previous research.