Detections and convictions for trafficking offences fall, vulnerabilities of victims on the rise

The number of convictions for trafficking offences globally fell by 27 per cent in 2020 from the previous year – with sharper decrease registered in South Asia (56 per cent).

Moreover, the number of victims detected globally fell by 11 per cent in 2020 from the previous year, driven by fewer detections in low-and medium-income countries.

The pandemic has increased vulnerabilities to trafficking in persons, further undercutting capacities to rescue victims and bring criminals to justice.

Fewer cases of trafficking for sexual exploitation were detected during the pandemic as public spaces were closed, and related restrictions may have pushed this form of trafficking into more concealed and less safe locations, making it harder to identify victims.

These are the major outcomes of the UNODC Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2022.

Under “The Global Action against Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants – Bangladesh (GLO.ACT– Bangladesh)” project, which is implemented by UNODC and IOM, the report was launched in Bangladesh on Thursday.

At the launch event, Aimée Comrie, global coordinator, GLO.ACT, UNODC HQ in Vienna, Mizanur Rahman, joint secretary, the home ministry and Mahdy Hassan, National Programme Coordinator, UNODC, shared the methodology, key findings and policy recommendations of the report.