Proshanto Kumar Halder, disgraced director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL), on Monday filed an appeal with the High Court (HC) seeking permission for his safe return to the country.
Halder reportedly amassed Tk 36 billion and laundered the money abroad while performing his duties as director at ILFSL.
Besides, on 8 January, the Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of approximately Tk 2.75 billion (almost Tk 275 crore) beyond any known income sources and money laundering.
In his appeal, Haldar who fled to Canada after amassing the money, said that he want to return for providing help to recover the amassed money of ILFSL and sought security after his return back home.
The appeal was filed before a bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar while the HC said "We want the investors get back their lost money; inform when and on which flight PK Haldar wants to return home."
The HC will take statements of attorney general's office and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) before passing necessary order in this regard, HC said.
Lawyer Mahfuzur Rahman stood for the ILFSL while additional attorney general Murad Reza moved for the state and lawyer Khurshid Alam represented the ACC.
The High Court on 22 January ordered the confiscation of properties, freezing of bank accounts and passports to be seized of Halder, also former managing director of NRB Global Bank Ltd and 19 others including his mother, wife and brother.
After hearing appeals of seven investors of ILFSL, the court also imposed restrictions on them to leave the country. However, Haldar managed to flee to Canada.