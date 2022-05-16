PK Halder has passports of three countries

Along with Indian ID cards, passports of three countries were found in possession of Prashanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) after his arrest in West Bengal.

The passports were of Bangladesh, India and the Caribbean country Grenada. India’s central intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources disclosed this information.

In West Bengal, ED found trace of 11 houses, plots of land and business establishments belonging to PK Halder who was involved with money laundering in Bangladesh.