Ensuring a better life for the Rohingyas

Hafez Ahmed is among the minority Muslim community of Myanmar who were relocated to Bhasan Char from the Thangkhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar last winter.

Former resident of Chakmakata in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, Hafez voluntarily took the decision to relocate to Bhasan Char along with his wife, three daughters and two sons. This 37-year-old man afflicted with polio said that mobility was difficult for him in the hilly area of Cox's Bazar. But he can now move around freely in his wheelchair in Bhasan Char, much to his satisfaction and that of his family.

Hafez had been waiting with other Rohingyas on Wednesday afternoon for materials and means for their livelihood. He was given a rickshaw. He hopes to rent it out and earn a better living for his family.