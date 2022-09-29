Ensuring a better life for the Rohingyas

A total of 512 families were given goats and 11 types of implements for livelihood on the day. This will benefit around 1800 Rohingyas. The Rohingyas gathered in front of the Bhasan Char warehouse to collect the items. In the programme that lasted for around two hours, they collected the items and left contented.
This correspondent spoke to around 20 men, women and youth there, including Hafez. They said they were living more freely and safely in Bhasan Char compared to the cramped camps in Cox's Bazar. However, all of them spoke of eventually returning home to Rakhine with their citizenship rights.
The Rohingyas were provided with 12 types of items for their lives and livelihood. These included 115 fishing nets, 150 sewing machines, 30 rickshaw and rickshaw vans, 30 embroidery implements, 150 goats, 2 computers, 2 sets of scanners, photocopiers and printers, 12 hair cutting implements, 10 sets of shoe repair implements, 10 sets of rickshaw-van repair equipment, 1 digital camera and 4 sports goods.
The government in July 2021 first distributed livelihood materials. At that time a least 2800 persons were provided with goats, poultry and fish fry and 9 types of implements for their livelihood.
After the distribution of the items on Wednesday, the relief and rehabilitation commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told journalists, various items were selected to hand over to the Rohingyas for the livelihood.
From December 2020 till now, 30,861 Rohingyas have been relocated to Bhasan Char in 12 phases. These include 13,000 children, 8,922 women, 8,090 men and 7 of the third gender. The government wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. The transfer to the remaining Rohingyas will begin over the next few months.
Director of the Asrayan-3 project Commodore M Rashed Sattar said the government had earlier provided fishing nets to over 1000 families. They are catching fish in the river and canals there. The Rohingyas are being provided implements in accordance to their skills in Myanmar.