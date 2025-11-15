Century-old paddle steamer PS Mahsud launched as pleasure cruise

Century-old paddle steamer PS Mahsud has been launched as a dedicated tourism vessel on domestic river routes with the aim of presenting Bangladesh's century-old riverine heritage to the next generation.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain officially launched the vessel this morning in the capital's Sadarghat, said a press release of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

On the occasion, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi and other senior officials of the government were present.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Sakhawat said PS Mahsud will serve as a unique bridge between Bangladesh's heritage and river-based tourism.