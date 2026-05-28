Main Eid-ul-Azha congregation held at the National Eidgah
The main congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Azha was held at the National Eidgah. The prayers took place at 7:30 am today, Thursday.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, members of the cabinet, politicians, government officials, and people from various walks of life took part in the main Eid congregation.
Mufti Mawlana Mohammad Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the prayers at the main congregation at the National Eidgah. Following the prayers, he delivered the khutbah. A special munajat was held at 7:51 am after the khutbah.
Prayers were offered during the munajat for the welfare of the country and the nation. Supplications were also made for the protection and liberation of Muslims facing oppression and persecution in different parts of the world.
At the same time, prayers were made for the strength to uphold the lessons of sacrifice, restraint, and humanity—the core essence of the holy Eid-ul-Adha—in both personal and social life.
The National Eidgah area had a festive atmosphere from early morning surrounding the Eid congregation. Worshippers began arriving at the Eidgah soon after dawn. Some came with family members, while others arrived with friends or colleagues. Worshippers were allowed to enter the grounds after security checks at designated gates.
Arrangements were made for around 35,000 worshippers to offer prayers simultaneously inside the main pandal of the National Eidgah. Separate entry points and seating arrangements were made for state guests, general worshippers and women. Facilities for ablution, safe drinking water, toilets and medical services were also provided at the Eidgah.
After the prayers, the president, the prime minister and other worshippers exchanged Eid greetings with one another. Members of the law enforcement agencies were deployed in and around the National Eidgah to maintain security.