Main Eid-ul-Azha congregation held at the National Eidgah

The main congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Azha was held at the National Eidgah. The prayers took place at 7:30 am today, Thursday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, members of the cabinet, politicians, government officials, and people from various walks of life took part in the main Eid congregation.