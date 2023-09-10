PM Hasina invites Saudi crown prince Salman to visit Bangladesh

Prime minister Hasina invited Saudi crown prince and prime minister Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Bangladesh during a meeting with him in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit on Sunday.

Salman accepted her invitation and expressed his willingness to undertake a visit to Bangladesh.

Prince Salman praised Bangladesh prime minister for her inspirational leadership in achieving remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh over the recent years. He said that Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia would work together to enhance cooperation in all possible areas and assured Bangladesh prime minister of his full support in this regard, , says a press release of Bangladesh foreign ministry today.