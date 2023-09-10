PM Hasina invites Saudi crown prince Salman to visit Bangladesh

Prime minister Hasina invited Saudi crown prince and prime minister Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Bangladesh during a meeting with him in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit on Sunday.
Salman accepted her invitation and expressed his willingness to undertake a visit to Bangladesh.
Prince Salman praised Bangladesh prime minister for her inspirational leadership in achieving remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh over the recent years. He said that Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia would work together to enhance cooperation in all possible areas and assured Bangladesh prime minister of his full support in this regard, , says a press release of Bangladesh foreign ministry today.
Prince Salman expressed his satisfaction about the ongoing investment made by the Saudi investors in various projects in Bangladesh, including Patenga terminal, Payra port and ACUWA Renewable Energy project.
“He mentioned with gratitude that nearly 2.8 million Bangladeshis are making significant contribution to his country’s economy with their hard work and due diligence,” the press release.
Prince Salman also thanked Bangladesh prime minister for supporting Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2030 World Cup.
Bangladesh prime minister congratulated the Saudi crown prince for embarking on and achieving a number of social reforms in Saudi Arabia and for attaining numerous diplomatic successes in recent times, the press release adds.