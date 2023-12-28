BNP vice chairmen Altaf, Hafiz sentenced in case filed 12yrs ago

BNP vice chairmen Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and former leader of the party major (retd) Hanif have been sentenced to one year and nine months in jail each.
They were sentenced in a case filed with Gulshan police station 12 years ago over vandalizing vehicles and arson.
Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the verdict today, Thursday.
Chief Public Prosecutor of Dhaka Metropolitan sessions judge court Abdullah Abu confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Court sources said, other than the two vice chairmen, five more were also sentenced to three years each in the case. They are MA Awal Khan, Rasel, Moinul Islam, Babul Hossain and Alamgir Bishwas.
The court sources said the case was filed in connection with obstructing police from an illegal rally, vandalising vehicles and arson at Wireless Gate area in the city’s Mohakhali on 4 June in 2011.