Touhid reaffirms internationally credible probe into recent massacre
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to conducting an impartial and internationally credible investigation into the recent Bangladesh massacre and ensuring that due judicial processes are followed.
He made the remark while highlighting the events leading to the second revolution through a mass uprising of people led by the valiant students in Bangladesh at the OIC's 50th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Cameroon.
The foreign adviser led a two-member Bangladesh delegation at the CFM held in Cameroon's capital Yaound, from 29-30 August, a foreign ministry's press release said here today, Saturday.
During the CFM, Hossain informed the meeting on Bangladesh's accession to the UN Convention on Protection for all persons from enforced disappearance.
He reiterated Bangladesh's continued engagements with the OIC and strong commitment to establish peace process for Palestine, denounce Islamophobia, hate-crimes against Muslims.
The foreign adviser also said Dhaka is keen to engage in further trade and investment with the OIC member states by strengthening the Bangladesh's transportation and communication infrastructure.
This year, the CFM was held with the theme "Intra OIC transportation and communication infrastructure" where several political, economic, social, cultural and security issues were discussed.
A resolution namely 'Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Community in Myanmar' has been adopted unanimously to keep the momentum in exerting continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities.
Foreign adviser Hossain also had a call-on with his counterparts of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan on the sidelines of the CFM.
Meanwhile, on 29 August, an Open-ended Meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingyas was also held on the margin of the CFM.
The foreign adviser highlighted the current situation in the Rakhine State and urged all to maintain international pressure on Myanmar for a quick solution to the problem.